© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uma Thurman: Before 'Her Eyes,' A Varied Life

Fresh Air
Published April 15, 2008 at 1:26 PM EDT

From a martial-artist mother in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill to dewy-eyed ingenue in Stephen Frears' Dangerous Liaisons to a mobster's employee in John McNaughton's Mad Dog and Glory, Uma Thurman has played all kinds of characters. She joins Fresh Air to talk about her background (she's the daughter of noted Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman), about her varied career and about her role in the new independent film The Life Before Her Eyes.

The film, directed by Vadim Perelman and based on the book by Laura Kasischke, is the story of a troubled woman, Diana, who years before came face to face with death during a high-school shooting. The story flashes backward and forward, interweaving Diana's untroubled life as a pretty, popular teenager (played by Evan Rachel Wood) and as a married woman and mother (played by Thurman) haunted by her past.

Thurman's other films include Pulp Fiction, The Producers and Sweet and Lowdown.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE