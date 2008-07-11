© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'Generation Kill' Takes TV To The War Zone

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published July 11, 2008 at 11:10 AM EDT

Now that The Wire has finished its run, those looking to get their David Simon fix will be tuning into HBO's new seven-part miniseries Generation Kill about the first wave of Marines that engaged in combat in the Iraq war.

Generation Kill is based on Evan Wright's bestselling book about the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the six-week assault on Baghdad in 2003.

The series, which was produced and co-written by Simon and Ed Burns, debuts July 13.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
