James Franco, From 'Freaks' To 'Milk'

Fresh Air
Published November 24, 2008 at 10:07 AM EST

Actor James Franco stars alongside Sean Penn in Gus Van Sant's new film Milk, which opens Nov. 26 in some cities. He plays Scott Smith, the boyfriend of title character Harvey Milk, a pioneering gay activist and San Francisco politician who was murdered in 1978.

Initially known for his role on the short-lived but critically acclaimed TV series Freaks and Geeks, Franco entered the popular film scene in earnest when he played Harry Osborne in the Spider-Man movies alongside his close friend Tobey Maguire.

