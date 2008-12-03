© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Tchaikowsky's Skull Fired For Upstaging Actors

Published December 3, 2008 at 5:30 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. André Tchaikowsky wasn't joking when he said he wanted to have his skull play the part of Yorick in "Hamlet." When the acclaimed pianist died in 1982, he bequeathed his skull to the Royal Shakespeare Company. And there it remained in a tissue-lined box until now. For four months, it's been onstage. Then word got out, and the company decided this real skull was upstaging the actors. Alas, poor Yorick will no longer be played by Tchaikowsky. It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE