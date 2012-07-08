The Movie Gabriel Macht's 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen a Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actor Gabriel Macht, whose credits include The Good Shepherd, The Spirit, Love and Other Drugs and the USA TV show, "Suits," the movie he could watch a million times is the rock musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. "Tim Curry is just amazing," Macht says.

Matt Sayles / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Actor Gabriel Macht

Interview Highlights

On when he first saw The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"I grew up in New York till I was 5, and I remember going to see Annie and some musicals as a kid, and I remember my parents being somewhat okay with us watching Rocky Horror Picture Show, which, it boggles my mind that they allowed me to watch it."

On how the movie inspired him to become an actor

"My father's an actor and a bunch of his actor friends and writers, they'd come over to the house, and we'd always sort of bombard them with our little shows. And so, my parents just got the biggest kick out of me coming in there like pretending I was Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, prancing around, climbing the bookcase, walking down the dining room table, as, like, this "sweet transvestite." And, you know, [a] couple of years ago, someone asked me, "Why'd you become an actor?" And it's because someone clapped."

