Ahhh! Some Relief From The Heat

The oppressive heat wave that blanketed much of the nation for nearly two weeks, causing at least 46 deaths, has finally eased.

As The Associated Press writes:

"The cooler air began sweeping southward Sunday in the eastern half of the country, bringing down some temperatures by 15 or more degrees from Saturday's highs, which topped 100 in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky."

Many of those cities are also getting some very welcome rain.

And according to Weather.com:

"Instead of widespread highs in the 100s like we saw on Saturday from Kansas and Missouri to the Mid-Atlantic, we'll be talking about highs in the 80s and low 90s this week across the same swath of territory."

But, Weather.com also warns that "the West will not be so lucky. Highs in the low 100s will move as far north as Salt Lake City, Utah, Reno, Nev. and Boise, Idaho this week. Las Vegas, Nev. and Phoenix, Ariz. will be 110+ on both Monday and Tuesday."

Of the 46 heat-related deaths, at least 18 were in Illinois' Cook County, the Chicago Tribune reports.

How hot has it been? Check the maps we posted on Friday.

