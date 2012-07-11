Florida A&M President Resigns In Wake Of Hazing Scandal

The hazing scandal at Florida A&M University has cost the university president his job, the AP is reporting.

James Ammons submitted his resignation today just after the parents of Robert Champion added the university to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Champion, an A&M drum major in the famed "Marching 100" band, died in November after going through a violent hazing ritual on parked bus. Eleven marching band members have been charged.

The AP reports:

"Champion's death put a spotlight on hazing at the school and led to the suspension of the band until at least next year.

"The lawsuit brought by Champion's parents claims FAMU officials didn't take enough action to stop hazing."

The AP adds that Ammons' resignation is effective Oct. 11.

The FAMUAN, the college newspaper, reports Ammons had repeatedly resisted calls for his resignation. Last month, the Board of Trustees issue an 8-4 vote of no confidence against Ammons.

Update at 2:44 p.m. ET. Retirement:

"After considerable thought, introspection and conversations with my family, I have decided to resign from my position as president in order to initiate my retirement on October 11, 2012," Ammons wrote in his letter.

Ammons also said that with the help of the board, he had put together a team of administrators who could "meet the many challenges that the university faced with full force."

He said he is "determined to move all of the major challenges toward resolution and move our university toward success."

