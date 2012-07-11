Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.'s Office Pressured To Release Details About Condition

A source close to Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., says his staff or doctors could provide more information on the condition of the congressman as early as today, NPR's David Schaper reports.

Jackson took a leave of absence a month ago, but his office has been vague about the circumstances.

On June 25, his office released a brief statement saying Jackson, 47, was being treated for exhaustion and had been on medical leave since June 10. Last week, another statement said Jackson's condition was more serious than previously thought, that he had been grappling with "certain physical and emotional ailments privately for a long period of time," and that he would require extended inpatient treatment.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the congressman's father, tells Schaper, who reported Wednesday on NPR's Morning Edition: "The crisis is deeper than we thought it was. But the good news is, he's under good supervision. He's been in touch with his mother and his wife, and he's on the rebound. To me, that's the good news about it all."

Some congressional colleagues are now calling on Rep. Jackson's office to release more information.

"I think that he has a responsibility to give us more information, and I'm not demanding that information, but I think the people of his congressional district deserve it," says Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill. "The people of Illinois deserve it. If he's going to stand for re-election, you guys [reporters] are going to demand it."

Jackson is up for re-election in November in his heavily Democratic Chicago district.

Update at 10:10 p.m. ET. A Statement From Jackson's Office:

The congressman's office released a statement from Jackson's doctor this evening:

"The Congressman is receiving intensive medical treatment at a residential treatment facility for a mood disorder. He is responding positively to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery."

The names of the doctor and the facility were withheld. The statement also denied Jackson was receiving treatment for alcohol or substance abuse.

