Nike Announces It Will Take Paterno's Name Off Child Care Center

The fallout from the independent report on how Penn State handled the sexual abuse allegations by Jerry Sandusky has begun.

Nike has announced that it has removed the name of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno from its child care center in Oregon. Mark Parker, Nike's president and CEO, said he was "deeply saddened" by the results of the investigation.

"It is a terrible tragedy that children were unprotected from such abhorrent crimes," Parker said in a statement. "With the findings released today, I have decided to change the name of our child care center at our World Headquarters. My thoughts are with the victims and the Penn State community."

Paterno, who died in January as the scandal gained steam, was one of those singled out by the report for failing to take "any steps for 14 years to protect the children who [former assistant coach Jerry] Sandusky victimized."

As Bleacher Report puts it, Paterno had a "world-renowned reputation," the report and now this are two huge hits to that legacy.

Nike also put out a statement from Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike's board. Knight, also gave a laudatory speech at Paterno's memorial service. Bleacher Report calls him "one of Paterno's most loyal backers." He knew Paterno for more than three decades.

"According to the investigation, it appears Joe made missteps that led to heartbreaking consequences," Knight said. "I missed that Joe missed it, and I am extremely saddened on this day. My love for Joe and his family remains."

