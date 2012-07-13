© 2021
Cheney: If There's Another Sept. 11, I Want Romney In The Oval Office

By Mark Memmott
Published July 13, 2012 at 11:55 AM EDT
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, on November 2010 in Dallas.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney at a Wyoming fundraiser he hosted Thursday for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (via MSNBC's First Read):

"Sooner or later there is going to be a big surprise. Usually a very unpleasant one. Whether it's 9-11 or the other kinds of difficulties or crises that arrive, they always do. ...

"When I think about the kind of individual I want in the Oval Office in that moment of crisis ... that man is Mitt Romney."

According to The Associated Press, "Romney called Cheney a 'great American leader' — and didn't mention former President George W. Bush in a 20-minute speech to a country club reception."

