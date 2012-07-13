Nervous On This Friday The 13th? Once Again, We Can Help

We'll be done with Friday the 13ths for 2012 once today comes to a close.

If you're nervous, once again we offer something that's supposed to help.

Learning how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fear.

So here is Korva's helpful audio pronouncer.

Korva teaches us how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia Listen • 0:50

Looking ahead, 2013 will have two Friday the 13ths — in September and December. That means we can all rest easy for quite a while.

