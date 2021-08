Top Stories: Bloody Day In Syria; JPMorgan Earns $5B

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 200 Feared Dead In Syria's Bloodiest Day So Far.

-- JPMorgan Earned $5B In Second Quarter Even After $4.4B Trading Loss.

-- Penn State Scandal: Freeh Uncovered More About Paterno Than State Did.

-- Destruction Of Timbuktu's Treasures Continues; Humanitarian Crisis Looms.

-- Nervous On This Friday The 13th? Once Again, We Can Help.

Other top stories:

-- "U.S. Concerned As Syria Moves Chemical Stockpile." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Geithner Identified Libor Problems In '08." (CNNMoney)

-- "In Latest Data On Economy, Experts See Signs Of Pickup." (The New York Times)

-- In Los Angeles, "LAPD Officers, Occupy L.A. Protesters Clash During ArtWalk Downtown." (Los Angeles Times)

