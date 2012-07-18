Following Up On Tuesday's Feline Mayor Story

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The media couldn't resist the tale of Stubbs the Cat celebrating his 15th year as honorary mayor of Talkeetna, that's the Alaska town that bills itself as the model for the quirky community in TV's "Northern Exposure." Many of us reported that Stubbs was elected as a write-in when the human candidates fell short. Not true. The tiny town has no real mayor, so there was no election, which actually means that Stubbs the cat is probably mayor for life.