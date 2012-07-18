Letters: Cincinnati Cuisine

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Time now for a small correction to this report from the campaign trail by NPR's Don Gonyea.

DON GONYEA, BYLINE: President Obama was in Cincinnati dropping in on a Skyline Chili, where he ordered a local favorite: a hot dog covered with spaghetti, smothered with chili and beans.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Spaghetti on top of hot dogs? For shame.

CORNISH: That exclamation comes from listener Alex Linser(ph). He hails from Cincinnati and he tells us that Don misreported the facts about some famous Cincinnati cuisine. He writes this.

SIEGEL: Mr. Gonyea has conflated two distinct Cincinnati delicacies. In fact, President Obama ordered a Four-Way, which consists of layers of spaghetti, chili, onion or bean - Mr. Obama opted for beans, no doubt, to avoid offensive breath before his town hall - and cheese. The president also ordered two Cheese Coneys, which is a hot dog with mustard, chili, onions and cheese. I demand a retraction of this most grievous error and Mr. Gonyea should apologize for sullying the good people of Cincinnati with his suggestion that we would dine on such a blasphemous combination.

CORNISH: Well, Don Gonyea tells us he has been to Skyline Chili before, but he's only had the Three-Way, not the Four-Way. That is, of course, simply spaghetti, chili and cheese. And Don apologizes to the good people of Cincinnati. He says he'll see them at Skyline Chili on his next trip through.

