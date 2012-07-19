Hasselhoff Photos Stolen From Store's Ad Campaign

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People used to joke that David Hasselhoff was more popular in Germany than the U.S., but no more. We have proof of the "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider" star's domestic popularity. Cumberland Farms put giant photo cutouts of Hasselhoff in front of stores across New England and Florida. The 60-year-old is shown smiling, wearing a tank top and promoting iced coffee. Of 570 photos, roughly 550 have been stolen. It's MORNING EDITION.