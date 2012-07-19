Frequent Flyer Trip May Be Too Good To Be True

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a frequent flier fantasy. Last weekend United Airlines posted a deal that looked too good to be true - a flight to Hong Kong that cost just four frequent flier miles.

BRIAN KELLY: I think any rational person realized that it was a mistake.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Brian Kelly is one of those who went for the deal anyway and now has a confirmed ticket with a seat assignment. Kelly actually writes a blog about frequent flier miles called The Points Guy.

KELLY: You know, part of the miles and points game for me is, you know, there's incredible crazy deals that happen and, you know, the worse case scenario is that United cancels this. So to me it's nothing ventured, nothing gained.

MONTAGNE: Right now we do not know what Kelly will gain from this venture. United told us there is no way they will allow people to fly from New York to Hong Kong for almost nothing, except for those who have already taken off.

INSKEEP: But Mr. Kelly says has heard no word from United directly. And he may have protection. The Department of Transportation is investigating whether the airline can in fact stop Mr. Kelly from flying for almost nothing - first class.

