VIDEO: 'God's Plan' Led To Deadly Encounter With Trayvon, Zimmerman Says

While he is sorry that Trayvon Martin ended up dead, George Zimmerman says he doesn't regret anything he did the evening of Feb. 26 and that it was "God's plan" that he would end up killing the unarmed 17-year-old.

"For me to second guess it or judge it" would be wrong, Zimmerman told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in a pre-recorded and edited interview broadcast Wednesday night.

According to The Associated Press, the teenager's father, Tracy Martin, said in a telephone interview later that "we must worship a different God. There is no way that my God wanted George Zimmerman to murder my teenage son."

On Hannity, Zimmerman recounted again his version of what happened in his Sanford, Fla., neighborhood and why he believes he acted in self defense. Zimmerman has pleaded innocent to a charge of second-degree murder.

As we've written before:

"Zimmerman is the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon on Feb. 26. ... Trayvon's family and supporters say the African-American teenager was racially profiled and that Zimmerman had no business following the young man. The case ignited another national discussion of race relations."

Zimmerman is now out on bail. Fox News says the interview was done in an undisclosed location in Florida.

