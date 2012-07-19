Your American Dreams: Family, Friends And The Freedom To Roam

While the concept of the American dream has been a part of our national consciousness for generations, you'd be hard-pressed to find two people who define it precisely the same way. We can say that with some authority, because, as part of our series, American Dreams: Then And Now, we asked you to share your own take on the dream. Sure enough, no two responses were the same. From the freedom of the open road to farming and family, take a look below to see your own definitions of the American dream.

If you haven't yet shared your dream, you'll find instructions for how to participate here.

