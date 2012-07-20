© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's All Politics, July 19, 2012

Published July 20, 2012 at 12:03 PM EDT
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Mitt Romney, under attack over taxes, Bain and outsourcing, is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month. But he's still tied with President Obama in nearly every poll. Plus, we weigh in on potential veeps, Ron Paul and Sarah Palin await their convention invites, Harry Reid complains, and Anthony Weiner mulls a comeback. Really.

Join NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving in the latest installment of the It's All Politics podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.