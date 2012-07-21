Fresh Air Weekend: Weaver, Sorkin, 'Dark Knight'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Aaron Sorkin: The Writer Behind 'The Newsroom': HBO's new behind-the-anchor-desk drama follows in the footsteps of Sorkin's hit series The West Wing. "I like writing about heroes that don't wear capes or disguises," he says.

Sigourney Weaver's Stately Role In 'Political Animals': The actress plays smart, tough Secretary of State Elaine Barrish in the new USA Network miniseries Political Animals. It's another strong role for Weaver, who has starred in films like Alien, Ghostbusters and Gorillas in the Mist.

As Class Warfare Brews, A 'Dark Knight Rises': The finale to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy has the caped crusader battling a brute villain posing as the leader of a modern-day French revolution. Critic David Edelstein says the film has great moments and a fine turn by Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, but it never quite takes off.

You can hear the original broadcasts here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.