Get Revved Up: London Cabbie Picks Olympic Reads

By NPR Staff
Published July 21, 2012 at 6:06 AM EDT
Black taxis drive through London. <em>Weekend Edition</em> knows one London cabbie who treats reading like an Olympic sport.

At the end of July, thousands of visitors will descend on one of the great literary landscapes of history for the London Olympics. And if they're lucky, they may find themselves getting a ride from a man who drives for a living, but lives to read. London cabbie Will Grozier occasionally joins Weekend Edition to discuss what he's been reading. Lately, he's been thinking about books for the London Olympics visitor — reads that put both the games and the host city in context. He shares his recommendations with NPR's Scott Simon.

