Other Top Stories: Ferry Accident In Tanzania; More Fighting In Syria
While the shooting rampage in Aurora, Colo., is dominating the news today, there are other headlines:
-- "146 Presumed Dead In Tanzania Ferry Accident." (The Associated Press)
-- "Syrian Forces Battle Rebels In Aleppo." (Reuters)
-- "Bulgaria Interior Minister: No Proof Yet Terrorist Sent By Hezbollah." (Haaretz)
-- "Air Force Instructor Convicted Of Rape." (The Associated Press)
-- "Japan To Probe Tepco Radiation Cover-up Claim." (BBC News)
