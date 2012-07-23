© 2021
13 Reported Dead, 10 Injured After Pickup Crashes In Texas

By Mark Memmott
Published July 23, 2012 at 7:55 AM EDT

A pickup truck overloaded with 23 men, women and children who authorities suspect were in the country illegally crashed Sunday in south Texas. There are reports now, from KSAT-TV in San Antonio and other local news outlets, that 13 people are dead and 10 injured.

"The truck left the roadway and struck two very large trees" in Goliad County, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Gerald Bryant told the San Antonio Express-News.

"This is the most people I've seen in any passenger vehicle, and I've been an officer for 38 years," Bryant said earlier, according to The Associated Press.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
