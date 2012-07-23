Bear Sends Shoppers Packing At Pa. Sears Store

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Something about Sears was really attractive to a bear. A young black bear strolled into a Pittsburgh area mall and started browsing at that department store. We do not know if he was interested in fall clothing or Kenmore appliances. But we do know that while shopping, he growled at customers, called them all to be evacuated and finally got stuck between a couple of double doors. It could happen to anybody. He was tranquilized and safely taken away. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.