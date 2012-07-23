How Much Is A Scrap Of Royal Wedding Toast Worth?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In honor of the London Olympics, here's dramatic British news. An auction house sold a memento from the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Rose Marie Smith says she visited her daughter, who worked for the royal family back in 1981. She saw toast that Prince Charles left on a breakfast tray. Last week, she sold it for the equivalent of $361. It's one of the higher prices on record for a scrap of food. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.