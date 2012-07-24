Peg Perego Recalls 223,000 Strollers Because Of Strangulation Risk

One child strangled to death and another nearly strangled when their heads were caught between the tray and the seat bottom of their Peg Perego strollers. The Italian company is now issuing a recall for 223,000 strollers that were sold in the United States from Jan. of 2004 and Sept. 2007 and

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says:

"Entrapment and strangulation can occur, especially to infants younger than 12 months of age, when a child is not harnessed. An infant can pass through the opening between the stroller tray and seat bottom, but his/her head and neck can become entrapped by the tray. Infants who become entrapped at the neck are at risk of strangulation.

"The recall involves two different older versions of the Peg Perego strollers, Venezia and Pliko-P3, manufactured between January 2004 and September 2007, in a variety of colors. They were manufactured prior to the existence of the January 2008 voluntary industry standard which addresses the height of the opening between the stroller's tray and the seat bottom. The voluntary standard requires larger stroller openings that prevent infant entrapment and strangulation hazards."

The strollers were sold at retailers nationwide, including big box stores like Babies R Us and Buy Buy Baby. Customers are being told to contact Peg Perego (888-734-6020), which will provide a free repair kit.

At its website, Peg Perego also has a form you can fill out to receive the repair kit.

Here's a list of the models that are being recalled:

IPFR28US34xxxxxxxx; IPFT28NA63; IPFT28NA64; IPP328MU10; IPP328MU09; IPP328US09; IPP328US10; IPP329US10; IPPA28US32; IPPA28US33; IPPA28US34; IPPD28NA34; IPPF28NA32; IPPF28NA57; IPPF28NA65; IPPF28NA66; IPPF28NA67; IPPF28NA68; IPPO28US32; IPPO28US34; IPPO28US62; IPPO28US69; IPPO28US70; IPPO28US71; IPVA13MU09; IPVA13MU10; IPVA13US09; IPVA13US10; IPVA13US32; IPVA13US34; IPVC13NA32; IPVC13NA34

Correction at 2:17 p.m. ET. An earlier version of this post said two children strangled to death. In fact, one child died and another was almost strangled.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.