'Thomas Jefferson' Running For U.S. House

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some residents of Kansas have the chance to send a founding father to Congress. Jack Talbert is Libertarian, running in the state's fourth district. To be precise, a man formerly named Jack Talbert is running. He legally changed his name to Thomas Jefferson, which we will call him from now on. Mr. Jefferson calls his name change a tribute to the nation's third president. It will also most likely boost his name recognition in this fall's election. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.