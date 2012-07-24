Woman, Who Was In Theater During Shooting, Gives Birth

A bit of sunshine from Colorado: Katie Medley, who was with her husband in the Aurora theater when a gunman opened fire, gave birth a to baby boy this morning.

Hugo Jackson Medley was born at 7:11 a.m., The Denver Post reports. Mom and baby are doing well.

The AP reports that Medley came out of the mass shooting OK, but her husband Caleb Medley was shot in the head and he remains in critical condition.

The AP adds that the couple were taking in the midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises to celebrate one of their last nights before they became parents.

A fundraising effort is underway for the family, who doesn't have health insurance. So far, it has collected close to $87,000.

