Top Stories: Colo. Suspect's Notebook; China's Katrina; Battles In Syria
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Reports: Notebook From Colo. Shootings Suspect Arrived At School After Attack.
-- 'China's Katrina': Second City Flooded; Corruption, Incompetence Blamed.
Other news making headlines:
-- "Fight For Syria's Big Cities Intensifies." (Morning Edition)
-- In Syria, "Troops And Rebels Reinforce For Big Aleppo Battle." (BBC News)
-- "Skype Makes Chats And User Data More Available To Police." (The Washington Post)
-- "Weather Extremes Leave Parts of U.S. Grid Buckling." (The New York Times)
-- "Obama, Romney Differ Over Guns After Colorado Attack." (The Associated Press)
-- "Romney Looks To Build Ties With British Leaders." (The Associated Press)
-- "Chinese Politician's Wife Charged With Murder" In Death Of British Businessman. (Voice of America)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.