Hubig Pies, Landmark New Orleans Bakery, Has Burned Down

A bakery that's been producing hand-size, fried fruit pies for hungry folks in and around New Olreans since 1922 is "a total loss" after a blaze today, city fire officials tell The Times-Picayune.

As the Times-Picayune adds, the Hubig's Pies building "has been an integral part" of New Orleans' Faubourg Marigny neighborhood since founder Simon Hubig brought his business there in 1922. And the bakery's pies are sold, The Associated Press says, "in grocery stores around the New Orleans area."

Alex Brandon / AP / Some Hubig pies moving along a conveyor at the bakery in 2007.

Last year, according to the Times-Picayune, Hubig's baked 28,000 pies a day.

It appears the fire began in the fryer room. The Times-Picayune says that "Andrew Ramsey, a member of one of the two families which own the company, watched the scene from across Dauphine Street. He was visibly upset about the loss and expressed concern for the firm's 40 employees. But he vowed: 'We'll be back.' "

Also this morning in New Orleans, "the University of New Orleans announced a plan to create a new nonprofit, multimedia newsroom today, in partnership with WWNO." NPR CEO Gary Knell has sent a message to staff saying "we're joining with WWNO and the University of New Orleans to support the launch of a new local journalism partnership. ... WWNO is seizing the opportunity to build a multiplatform local newsroom from the ground up."

