Franklin Wins Gold, While Lochte Misses Out; Grevers Wins Backstroke [Results]

Yannick Agnel of France has won the 200m men's freestyle at the London 2012 Olympics, beating a field that included American Ryan Lochte and German world record holder Paul Biedermann. Sun Yang of China and and Tae-Hwan Park of South Korea finished with identical times of 1:44.93 — which means that both of them will receive silver medals.

We'll be updating this post with more results from today's action.

Update at 3:08 p.m. EDT: Matthew Grevers and Nick Thoman of the United States finished first and second, respectively, to win gold and silver in the men's 100m backstroke. Grevers set a new Olympic record of 52.16 in the event.

Update at 3:14 p.m. EDT: Missy Franklin set a new American record as she beat a fast Olympic field in the 100m backstroke Monday. Franklin's time of 58.33 seconds was good enough for gold, as she narrowly beat Emily Seebohm of Australia and Aya Terakawa of Japan. Less than one second separated the first seven finishers in the race.

Update at 3:27 p.m. EDT: Rebecca Soni of the United States has won silver in the women's 100m breaststroke. Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania wins gold, just .08 of one second ahead of Soni. Meilutyte's time was 1:05.47; Soni's was 1:05.55. Japan's Satomi Suzuki took third; American Breeja Larson came in sixth.

Update at 5 p.m. EDT: It's been a busy day in Olympicsland! Here's a summary of some things that happened too fast for us to take proper note of:

Judo: Marti Malloy of Oak Harbor, Wash., is basking in her judo bronze medal, after a day in which she defeated the defending gold medalist in her division, Italian Giulia Quintavalle. Malloy's father was also doing some basking. "All I can ever remember about my daughter is her going to judo tournaments since she was 6," he told the AP. And he knew what to do next: "First I'm going to have a beer in her honor," he said.

Swimming: Michael Phelps won his semifinal heat in the 200m butterfly. He'll compete along with fellow American Tyler Clary in the final, which is at 3:32 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Don't ask me why it can't just be 3:30 — maybe it's metric time?

Soccer: FIFA has suspended Lady Andrade, the Colombian soccer play who American forward Abby Wambach says "sucker-punched" her during the U.S. 3-0 victory, for two matches. No call was made on the field at the time of the foul, which took place away from the ball. Wambach eventually tweeted a photo of the shiner that resulted.

