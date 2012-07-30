Highlights Of Monday's Events From The London 2012 Olympics

Swimming is again the big draw in the London 2012 Olympics today, with four gold-medal races scheduled. But gymnastics also has a big day. Competitions are being held in 22 sports Monday — meaning there are dozens of events vying for your attention. Below, we list the ones we'll be keeping a close eye on.

As always, we'll be reporting results and stories as they happen. So if you're someone who worries about spoilers and prefers to watch on tape-delay, steer clear of our Twitter feed... and possibly the entire Internet.

All times are EDT:

Swimming

2:43 p.m. men's 200m freestyle final

2:51 p.m. women's 100m backstroke final

2:58 p.m. men's 100m backstroke final

3:15 p.m. women's 100m breaststroke final

Gymnastics11:30 p.m. - The men's team final begins. The American squad of Danell Leyva, Jake Dalton, Jonathan Horton, and Sam Mikulak came out of the qualifying round with the highest score. But the scores don't carry over to the finals. They face Russia, Great Britain, China, Japan, and Germany.

Other Sports

10 a.m. - Diving: U.S. divers Boudia/ McCrory in men's synchronized 10m platform final

11 a.m. - Judo: women's 57kg gold medal match

11:10 a.m. - Judo: men's 73kg gold medal match

Preliminary Matches

11:45 a.m. U.S. vs. Brazil in women's volleyball

2:40 p.m. U.S. vs. Hungary in women's water polo

4 p.m. - U.S. men's volleyball: Gibb and Rosenthal play Fualek and Prudel

5:15 p.m. - U.S. women's basketball team plays Angola

6 p.m. - U.S. women's volleyball: May-Treanor and Walsh-Jennings play Kolocova and Slukova

