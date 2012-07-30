Highlights Of Monday's Events From The London 2012 Olympics
Swimming is again the big draw in the London 2012 Olympics today, with four gold-medal races scheduled. But gymnastics also has a big day. Competitions are being held in 22 sports Monday — meaning there are dozens of events vying for your attention. Below, we list the ones we'll be keeping a close eye on.
As always, we'll be reporting results and stories as they happen. So if you're someone who worries about spoilers and prefers to watch on tape-delay, steer clear of our Twitter feed... and possibly the entire Internet.
All times are EDT:
Swimming
Gymnastics11:30 p.m. - The men's team final begins. The American squad of Danell Leyva, Jake Dalton, Jonathan Horton, and Sam Mikulak came out of the qualifying round with the highest score. But the scores don't carry over to the finals. They face Russia, Great Britain, China, Japan, and Germany.
Other Sports
Preliminary Matches
