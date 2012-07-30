Top Stories: Charges Coming In Colorado; Olympic Swimming Records Smashed

Good morning.

-- Long Legal Process Begins For Colorado Shooting Suspect; Charges To Be Filed Today.

-- Syrian Conflict: Refugees Race To Escape; Battle Goes On In Aleppo.

-- Grid Failure In India Cuts Power To 370 Million.

-- "U.S. Construction Projects In Afghanistan Challenged By Inspector General's Report." (The Washington Post)

-- Romney Comments At Fundraiser Outrage Palestinian Officials; He Cites Jewish Culture As Reason For Israel's Stronger Economy. (The Associated Press / Bloomberg Businessweek)

-- McCain Dismisses Criticism From Cheney Of Palin Pick. (Politico)

-- "Olympic Swimming Records Smashed, Hopes Dashed." (Morning Edition)

