Top Stories: Charges Coming In Colorado; Olympic Swimming Records Smashed

By Mark Memmott
Published July 30, 2012 at 8:55 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Long Legal Process Begins For Colorado Shooting Suspect; Charges To Be Filed Today.

-- Syrian Conflict: Refugees Race To Escape; Battle Goes On In Aleppo.

-- Grid Failure In India Cuts Power To 370 Million.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "U.S. Construction Projects In Afghanistan Challenged By Inspector General's Report." (The Washington Post)

-- Romney Comments At Fundraiser Outrage Palestinian Officials; He Cites Jewish Culture As Reason For Israel's Stronger Economy. (The Associated Press / Bloomberg Businessweek)

-- McCain Dismisses Criticism From Cheney Of Palin Pick. (Politico)

-- "Olympic Swimming Records Smashed, Hopes Dashed." (Morning Edition)

Reminder: NPR's Olympics blog, The Torch, is following the action and the stories from London.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
