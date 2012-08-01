Toyota Recalls 778,000 RAV 4 And Lexus Vehicles

A big recall to tell you about today: Toyota has issued a voluntary recall of 2006 to early 2011 RAV4s and 2010 Lexus HS 250h vehicles sold in the United States.

That's about 760,000 RAV4s and 18,000 Lexus vehicles.

In a press release, Toyota said:

"Toyota has determined that if the nuts on the rear suspension arm are not tightened following the proper procedure and torque specification during a rear wheel alignment service, excessive play may occur at the threaded portion of the arm, followed by rust formation. If this were to occur, the threaded portion of the rear suspension arm may wear and cause the arm to separate."

Toyota has a website in which you can check your VIN number to see if your vehicle is affected.

