Coming Up Today: Track And Field Begins; More Swimming Finals

By Bill Chappell
Published August 3, 2012 at 9:16 AM EDT
Evan Jager of the United States and Tarik Langat Akdag of Turkey lead their men's 3000m steeplechase heat, on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The big news on Day 7 of competition in the 2012 Summer Olympics is that Track and Field events — or, "Athletics," if you're an Olympic scheduler — finally get on the track and field.

Here's a look at Olympic highlights for Friday, and events we'll keep an eye on. All times are EDT:

Swimming

  • 2:30p Women's 200m Backstroke Final

  • 2:38p Men's 100m Butterfly Final

  • 2:45p Women's 800m Freestyle Final

  • 3:09p Men's 50m Freestyle Final

    • Track and Field

  • 3:30p Men's Shot Put Final

  • 4:25p Women's 10,000m Final

    • Shooting

  • 7:00a Men's 50m Rifle Prone Finals

  • 9:30a Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Finals

    • Judo

  • 11a Women's +78kg Final

  • 11:10a Men's +100kg Final

    • Other Sports - Preliminary Rounds

    Soccer

  • 11:30p U.S. women's team vs. New Zealand

    • Volleyball

  • 3:30p U.S. women's team vs. Serbia

    • Basketball

  • 5:15p U.S. women's team vs. Czech Republic

    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
