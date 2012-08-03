Stories Of The Colorado Victims: Thinking Of Alex Teves, 'You Smile'

As they're being told, we're pointing to some of the stories about the 12 people who died and the 58 who were wounded when a gunman opened fire on July 20 at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. Click here to see more. As you see others, please share the links in the comment threads.

"It's hard to mourn Alex because every time you think about him — all the memories — you can't help but laugh, you smile or you feel good."

That's Kenny Yamamoto, a former roommate of 24-year-old Alex Teves. He was among more than 100 friends, The Denver Post reports, who gathered Thursday at a Denver brew pub to share stories about Teves, one of the 12 people killed during the shooting rampage.

The Post writes that:

"One of the things Teves' friends could not help smile about, was the love he had for his girlfriend, Amanda Lindgren. The two fit together so well that their attempts to hide their budding relationship from friends failed miserably.

" 'He talked about her the most,' [Brice] Hogan said. 'They loved each other so much.'

"Teves died shielding Lindgren from the gunfire that broke out in the theater."

Teves was an Arizona native. Lindgren told ABC15-TV in Phoenix that in the theater that awful night he held her down, covered her head and said " 'shh, stay down, it's OK.' ... He'd do anything for me. He always told me that."

As The Associated Press previously reported, Teves "earned a master's degree in counseling psychology in June."

"Alex will be remembered as an intelligent young man with a passion for living life to the fullest," Mary Gomez, a counseling psychology professor at the University of Denver and one of Teves' graduate advisors, told the AP. "His top priority was his relationships. His loyalty is admirable and he always put his friends first."

