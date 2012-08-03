U.S. Holds Most Medals So Far In London Olympics

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We'll see where the count stands after another day of competition at the London Olympics, but as of last night's count, the United States is at the top with the most medals, with China a close second. And while it wasn't a medal competition, the U.S. men's basketball team is already making waves, setting several records yesterday.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The U.S. team beat Nigeria 156 to 73, setting the Olympic record for the most points in a game. That means that if Nigeria had scored twice as many points, they would still have lost. The Americans also set records for the number of field goals, number of three-pointers, and field goal percentage. As an Associated Press writer put it, the last group in England with this many records was the Beatles.

MONTAGNE: The basketball final isn't until the end of the games, a week from Sunday. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.