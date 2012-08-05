Big Win For Britain: Murray Takes Men's Tennis Title

One month after his hopes were dashed on the same famous court at Wimbledon, Scotland's Andy Murray just won the men's tennis title at the London Olympics in front of a joyous home crowd.

He did it by defeating the same man who beat him at Wimbledon in July.

Murray bested Switzerland's Roger Federer today in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. Federer. (Note: In this post's original version, we said Federer was the defending Olympic champion, but he won the men's doubles in 2008. Spain's Rafael Nadal won gold at the Beijing Games. Our apologies.)

Update at 11:25 a.m. ET. "Tee hee!"

The Guardian captures the excitement:

"This bears repeating: IT'S GOLD FOR ANDY MURRAY!!!!!

"Tee hee! It's Britain's first gold medal in tennis since 1908. The history boy. It's the first time Murray has beaten Federer in a five-set match too."

