Man Pays Dearly For Unlawfully Feeding Alligator

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Florida wildlife officials say they have a point to make. You are not supposed to feed the alligators in the Everglades. They will charge a man for feeding them, even though he already paid a price. The Fort Myers News Press says the man was giving an Indiana family a tour when he dangled a fish off a boat. An alligator snapped up the fish and also the man's hand. Now he has been charged with unlawful feeding and released on $1,000 bond. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.