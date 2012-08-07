Top Stories: Murder Probes In Colo., Wis.; New Bank Allegations In Britain
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Reports: Man ID'd As Wisconsin Killer Had Previously Been On FBI's Radar .
-- Psychiatrist Contacted Police About Colo. Shooting Suspect, Media Report.
-- Dozens Sickened By Fumes From Refinery Fire Near San Francisco.
Other news:
-- Accused Killer In Arizona Rampage Expected To Plead Guilty Today. (Morning Edition)
-- Britain's Standard Chartered Bank Denies It Illegally Moved Iranian Money; Bank's Shares Plunge. (The Guardian)
-- In Philippines, "9 Killed As Heavy Rains Paralyze Metro Manila." (Philippines' Inquirer News)
-- Syrian President Assad "Makes Rare TV Appearance." (BBC News)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.