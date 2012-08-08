Cameron Athletes Disappear From Olympic Village

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Cameroon's Olympic team was a hit in the opening ceremonies, walking around the track in colorful national costumes. Now several of its athletes appear to have taken a walk, and not the kind that's an Olympic sport. The head of team Cameroon has confirmed that a swimmer, a soccer player and five boxers have disappeared from the Olympic Village. Cameroon is a poor country, so some speculate the athletes are on a quest for a better life instead of Olympic gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.