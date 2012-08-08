Sweet Story: Bear Breaks Into Candy Shop, Feasts; Camera Captures It All

So, a bear walks into a candy shop.

No, we're not starting a bad joke.

Last week in Estes Park, Colo., a black bear with a sweet tooth took advantage of a candy shop's defective front door to walk in and out seven times over 20 minutes — each time taking some of the treats outside and then coming back in to enjoy more.

Yogi (or maybe Boo-Boo?) was so neat about it all — he only left some wrappers and a smudge or two behind — that shop owner Jo Adams at first thought that the intruder had been a squirrel. She got quite a surprise when she checked the shop's surveillance video.

The Associated Press has posted a short clip. But to get the full story, check out the video report by Special Edition Weekend from the Estes Park News. Correspondent Kris Hazelton really gets into the story. And she has much more of the surveillance video.

