Blurry Glasses Are A Solution To An Age-Old Conflict

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Israelis are selling a novel solution to an age-old conflict. Conservative men from many religions demand that women dress modestly, not for their own sake but so the men can avoid feeling tempted. Women ask why they should be forced to cover up. Now some ultra-orthodox Jewish men have taken personal responsibility. They are selling special glasses that blur men's vision. The men cannot see women clearly no matter how the women are dressed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.