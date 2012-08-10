© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bears With Taste For Beer Have Quite A Night In Norway

By Mark Memmott
Published August 10, 2012 at 12:23 PM EDT
Don't get between a beer and a bear.
Don't get between a beer and a bear.

"Drunk Bear Family Downs Over 100 Beers During Bear Rager."

Given our fondness for stories about pick-a-nicking bears, we couldn't resist that Gawker headline.

Just two days after seeing video of the bear who raided a Colorado chocolate shop, we're reading today that "a family of bears is suspected of having broken into a cabin in northern Norway and polished off over a hundred cans of beer," The Local writes. The newssite adds that:

"They had a hell of a party in there," cabin owner Even Borthen Nilsen told NRK. "The cabin has the stench of a right old piss up, trash, and bears."

Now, if you'd like to see a different — more natural — side of bears, check the Katmai, Alaska Bearcam from explore.org. Hit it at the right time and you might see a brown bear catch a salmon.

Which would go pretty well with a nice lager, come to think of it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott