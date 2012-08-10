Semi-Automatic Rifle Arrives In TV Box

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seth Horvitz says all he wanted was a TV. The Washington, D.C. resident was expecting it to be shipped through Amazon. Instead, he received a military-grade, semi-automatic rifle. Mr. Horvitz complained to Amazon, UPS and the seller. Nobody took responsibility. But police were happy to take the gun, which is illegal in the nation's capital. The Second Amendment assures the right to bear arms, not to ship them to the wrong address. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.