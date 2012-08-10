VIDEO: Researchers Present Hard-To-Kill Robotic 'Earthworm'

Robots are cool to begin with, but today researchers at MIT, Harvard and Seoul National University unveiled one that will impress some and scare others.

It's a robot modeled after an earthworm. It squirms and crawls cross the floor and even if you hit with a hammer or step on it, it keeps slithering along.

We'll leave it at that, because there's really not much more we can add this to this video released by MIT:

