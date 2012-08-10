© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Researchers Present Hard-To-Kill Robotic 'Earthworm'

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 10, 2012 at 4:01 PM EDT
A robotic worm.
A robotic worm.

Robots are cool to begin with, but today researchers at MIT, Harvard and Seoul National University unveiled one that will impress some and scare others.

It's a robot modeled after an earthworm. It squirms and crawls cross the floor and even if you hit with a hammer or step on it, it keeps slithering along.

We'll leave it at that, because there's really not much more we can add this to this video released by MIT:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta