Finding A 'Kind World' In Boston, Mass.

WBUR | By Nate Goldman
Published August 11, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Rebecca Johnson from Paxton, Mass., tells a story on the <a href="http://kindworld.tumblr.com/">Kind World blog</a> of how, 38 years ago, a man purchased a book of poetry for her.
Kind World, an online experiment at WBUR in Boston, celebrates the effect random acts of kindness can have on others. Whether it's paying the toll for the person behind you, galvanizing a community to support a family in crisis, or paying $1 to buy a book for a little girl — these are the stories of ordinary people turning ordinary circumstances into extraordinary memories.

Every week we feature audio of these stories on the site. Users can also submit their stories of kindness in two ways: 1) Tumblr submissions, or 2) by leaving a message on our Google Voice at 617-651-0909.

Nate Goldman is a social media producer at WBUR.

