New GOP Team Brings Its Message To America

In a moment, the secret cocreator of Batman and an interview with jazz legend Branford Marsalis. But first, an update now - if you haven't already heard - Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin congressman and chairman of the House Budget Committee, has joined Mitt Romney on the GOP Presidential ticket. The two men have launched a multistate bus tour. They spent most of today in Virginia. Tomorrow, they head to North Carolina. Earlier, in Ashland, Virginia, Romney introduced Ryan to cheering crowds.

MITT ROMNEY: You know, he's one of those that really understands how government works, how it could be tamed, how we can restore to the people of America the rights and powers of our people.

RAZ: A few months ago, Romney called Paul Ryan his sixth son. At 42, Ryan is the same age as Romney's eldest. On the campaign trail, the two men appeared comfortable together with Paul Ryan seeming to relish his new role as a national figure.

PAUL RYAN: We have come to a very crucial moment in our nation's history. We are at that proverbial fork in the road. We got a choice of two futures ahead of us. We know that. President Obama with his party firmly in control the first two years got almost everything passed into law that he wanted. And now, we're living under those policies. Now, we're witnessing a nation in debt, further in doubt, deeper in despair.

Paul Ryan in Ashland, Virginia, today, the start of a multistate bus tour for the Romney-Ryan presidential campaign.