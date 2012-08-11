Seeing The Best Of The U.S. By Bus

Right now, five of us — recent college graduates — are traveling across the country on a big blue converted school bus. Our mission is to showcase news of organizations and people who are doing inspiring things to help their communities in America.

The non-profit web series is called Bus 52. For one year, we are visiting the lower 48 states to show that good news is all around.

Our ultimate goal is to highlight 100 inspiring stories across America. Last week we released our 50th tale — about a non-profit pub in Portland, Oregon.

Robert Gelb of Bethesda, Md. is a member of the Bus 52 team.

