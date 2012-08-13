Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Dives Into Hollywood

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte hopes his Olympic gold will take him to Tinsel Town. Already he's diving headfirst into Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter says Will Ferrell wants to make a video with Lochte, who's also fielding reality TV offers. In London, the swimmer said he'd like to add to his medals a mirrored-ball trophy - that would be the grand prize for "Dancing with the Stars." And that's something his teammate Michael Phelps is also considering. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.